Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fixture: Arsenal vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

David Moyes has selected his Everton lineup vs Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League for this evening’s clash.

Everton have won back to back games in the Premier League, sparking hopes of a run towards the European spots by the end of the campaign.

Moyes’ men though have a tough task today, getting points at the home of title favourites Arsenal.

Everton have found it tougher at the Hill Dickinson Stadium at times though and one former Premier League boss believes that playing away from home suits them better.

An impressive 3-2 win away at Newcastle United towards the end of the month seems to back up that view.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Arsenal edge a 1-0 win at the Hill Dickinson.

Everton’s last win at the Emirates Stadium came back in 2021 when a Bernd Leno own goal handed them all three points.

Charly Alcaraz and Seamus Coleman will both miss the game, while Jack Grealish remains out with a long-term injury.

In goal in the Everton lineup vs Arsenal today is Jordan Pickford, while in defence to protect the goalkeeper, Moyes picks James Garner, Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane and Vitaly Mykolenko.

Midfield will be a key battleground and Everton go with Idrissa Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam to win that battle, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye support Beto.

If Moyes needs to shake up his Everton lineup vs Arsenal at any point then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Harrison Armstrong and Thierno Barry.

Everton Lineup vs Arsenal

Pickford, Garner, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, Patterson, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Rohl, Aznou, Armstrong