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Fixture: Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle lineup vs Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Results have been mixed of late for Howe’s Magpies and there is some pressure on the manager as he looks for the team to launch a late push up for a European spot.

Newcastle have currently lost more league games (12) than they have won (11) and have the fourth worst away record in the entire division.

Fans have not been shy about voicing their unhappiness and Howe will know just how key a win away at Chelsea could be.

Newcastle have been missing the services of key midfield star Bruno Guimaraes and he will again miss this evening’s game.

The earlier clash between the two teams at St James’ Park this season, which took place in December, ended 2-2, with Newcastle’s goals coming from a Nick Woltemade double.

Newcastle have a poor record at Stamford Bridge and have not won away at Chelsea’s home since back in 2012, when they ran out 2-0 winners.

Victory for Howe’s side in the capital would move them on to 42 points, just a point behind eighth-placed Everton, who are also in action this evening, away at Arsenal.

Sandro Tonali misses out today through illness, in a blow for Howe.

In goal in the Newcastle lineup vs Chelsea today is Aaron Ramsdale, while at the back to keep the goalkeeper safe, Howe goes with a four of Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall.

In the crucial midfield engine room, Newcastle field Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey and Harvey Barnes, while Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade also start.

Howe may need to try to influence the flow of the game through his changes off the bench and his options to switch up his Newcastle lineup vs Chelsea include Joelinton and Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Chelsea

Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Willock, Ramsey, Woltemade, Murphy, Gordon, Barnes

Substitutes: Pope, Ruddy, Trippier, Joelinton, Wissa, Osula, Elanga, Burn, A Murphy