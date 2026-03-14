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Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that Philippe Clement has done an incredible job since taking over at Norwich City and is one of the contenders for the manager of the year since 2026 began.

After taking his time to decide what to do following his sacking at Rangers, which included a lucrative offer from China, Clement grabbed the manager’s role at relegation-threatened Norwich City back in November.

The Canaries found themselves deeply rooted inside the relegation zone when he took over and the Belgian stressed time would be needed to make things right.

However, it has been an incredible turnaround since then, with the Canaries registering 15 wins in 25 matches and managing to steadily climb up the table.

Ex-striker Parkin has been left more than impressed by Clement’s managerial stint and thinks he must be in the conversation to be the Championship Manager of the Season.

Acknowledging the contribution of Coventry City manager Frank Lampard in helping the Sky Blues dominate proceedings in the Championship, Parkin insisted that he is not the only boss shining.

Parkin named Middlesbrough boss Kim Hellberg and Millwall boss Alex Neill as another two outstanding managers.

“Frank Lampard is the manager of the season if it is to end tomorrow”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (15.36).

Person Job Philippe Clement Manager Stephan Van Der Heyden Assistant Ryan Garry First team coach Nick Stanley Set piece coach Declan Rudd Goalkeeping coach Norwich City key coaching staff

“But, there are a few in with a shout of being manager of 2026 thus far in the Championship and it is him [Clement] and Alex Neill probably and [Kim] Hellberg.”

Parkin also stressed that Clement has been able to cope with player absences and the exit of Josh Sargent without skipping a beat, with Norwich continuing to win games.

“I seriously expected them to drop points across the last couple of games because no [Jovon] Makama, no [Josh] Sargent, obviously he is gone and no [Mohamed] Toure now all of a sudden – the three guys that have got them all the goals pretty much this season.

“They keep knocking out the victories.

“I mean he [Clement] has done incredible.”

One former EFL star warned Norwich fans about Clement’s style of football when he took over, but few Canaries fans will be complaining now.

Norwich’s win over Preston North End on Saturday sees them nine points off a playoff spot with another nine games to play in the Championship.

The Canaries still have an outside chance of a top six finish, but need everything to go right over the coming weeks.