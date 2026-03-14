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Former Liverpool star Neil Mellor has backed Leeds United to stay up, pointing to their superb Elland Road form, and believes that West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are in better form than Tottenham Hotspur for the run-in.

Spurs fell to a new low, even a European night providing no respite as Atletico Madrid raced to a 4-0 lead within 20 minutes en route to a 5-2 thrashing, with errors from Antonin Kinsky and Micky van de Ven handing all the impetus away to the hosts.

Relegation rivals Nottingham Forest were also in action in midweek, but lost in the Europa League 1-0 to Midtjylland.

Mellor feels that the threat of relegation is very real for Tottenham based on their abject form, with Spurs yet to win in 2026.

Leeds are also still very much in the relegation battle and if Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham keep picking up points then the number needed for survival could be high.

For former Liverpool hitman Mellor though, Leeds are a team he cannot see going down, not least due to their Elland Road form.

Mellor, asked about if Tottenham could go down, said on LFC TV (55:10): “Definitely, definitely.

“We have just played these teams.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“We played West Ham and they had a go and created some chances at Anfield.

“Forest gave us a proper game.

“You look at Leeds at home, do you see them going down?”

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes that Nottingham Forest and the Hammers will have an advantage over Spurs in the relegation scrap, as the pair have had prior experience of fighting and eeking out results.

The importance of Elland Road for Leeds in their bid to avoid relegation has also been acknowledged by former Premier League manager Tony Pulis, while Liverpool legend Phil Thompson spoke in hallowed terms about the ground’s atmosphere.

Six of Leeds’ seven Premier League wins so far have come at Elland Road, with just one success on the road, pointing to a possible Achilles heel.

On the final day of the season, Leeds are due to travel to West Ham.