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Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15th March, 14:00 UK time

Leeds United head to lock horns with Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash this afternoon that has the feelings of a game which could go either way.

Crystal Palace’s 2025/26 domestic season has been a topsy-turvy ride, full of materials that can deem it as ‘dramatic’.

It all started last summer when the hierarchy took the decision to sell one of their prized assets Marc Guehi to Liverpool on deadline day. The decision angered manager Oliver Glasner, who threatened to walk away. The move did not happen then but eventually he did leave in January, for Manchester City.

The manager himself announced that he would be leaving at the end of the season, throwing Palace’s plans for next term up in the air. They have never been the same and a steadiness at the start of the campaign has faded into oblivion.

The last two league matches have been decent, though. They were hands down winners in their last game against a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side and were unlucky to lose against Manchester United in the previous one.

Now they have a tricky game on their hands against last season’s promotion-winners Leeds United and, despite the Conference League game, Daniel Farke feels Palace will be at it today.

Leeds have not been in the best of touches of late and have been issued a warning by former Premier League star Jay Bothroyd, who has insisted that they will be ‘bang in trouble’ if they continue playing like they did against Sunderland.

The pressure was eased somewhat with the 3-0 FA Cup win against Norwich City last Sunday. It paved the path for their participation in the quarter-finals of the tournament, restoring some sanity among the panicked fans.

Whether the momentum they gained from that win is carried on to the Premier League game against the Eagles remains to be seen but one thing that cannot be ignored is Crystal Palace’s threat through the middle.

Glasner has built a style of play at Selhurst Park which is based on playing penetrative balls and taking a lot of shots at the goal.

They prefer playing in their own half, passing between themselves, before one cutting pass that breaks the opposition defence open.

Whether Leeds United, who prefer playing through the wing, have the ability to counter that, now remains to be seen.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace Leeds United Henderson Darlow Canvot Justin Richards Rodon Riad Struijk Munoz Gudmundsson Wharton Bogle Lerma Stach Mitchell Ampadu Sarr Gruev Guessand Aaronson Strand Larsen Calvert-Lewin Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Crystal Palace: WLWLW

Leeds United: LLDDW

Key Men

Crystal Palace

Glasner‘s tactics are based on playing through the middle and in that he has been aided hugely by young English midfielder Adam Wharton.

He has played in all but three of Crystal Palace’s 29 league games and has helped set up five goals for his team-mates.

He gives a cutting edge to the Palace team with his through balls. He completes an impressive 79 per cent of his passes and can perform defensive duties capably as well. A box-to-box midfielder, Wharton is an asset for Glasner and can cause problems for Leeds United’s players.

January signing Jorgen Strand Larsen has found his long-lost form after signing for the Eagles. For Wolves in the first-half of the season, the 26-year-old found just one league goal in 22 Premier League matches.

But with a system to suit his style of play, he has turned out to be more effective in front of goal. He has three goals to his name already in just five Premier League matches for Glasner’s team and has the potential to score more with height as his major advantage.

Leeds United

Unlike Oliver Glasner, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is expected to set his team up to play pressing football down the wing.

They could crowd the Crystal Palace penalty box with more bodies and that could open up their defence. A lot will, therefore, depend on Leeds United’s central defenders to stop the home team from scoring on the break.

Pascal Struijk has been at the club long enough to understand his responsibilities. He could get the crucial blocks in when Palace players opt for long-range shots.

He has made 28 tackles and 24 interceptions in the Leeds United defence this season and also has 16 more blocks to go with it.

Standing at six feet three inches, Struijk is an aerial presence and the 81 aerial duels he has won so far is a proof of that.

Skipper Ethan Ampadu could also have a key role to play to put the block on Crystal Palace’s build-up play. He has earned praise from the manager himself, being dubbed a “Rolls Royce” proving that he is not a name to be discounted with.

He can be an influence inside both boxes and can be used as part of the last line of defence if Leeds United play with three at the back.

Result Competition Leeds United 4-1 Crystal Palace Premier League Leeds United 1-5 Crystal Palace Premier League Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

In the battle between two different styles of football – one more central based and the other more wing-based – the winner is expected to be decided on the basis of each team’s defensive capability.

They are both set to go all out to look for all three points, but Leeds United will have more urge to win given the precarious situation they find themselves in.

They are most likely to bombard the box with bodies and could put Dean Henderson’s skills in goalkeeping to test.

But with more experience of the top-flight, Glasner’s team have more than enough to sustain pressure and prosper.

They are expected to wait for the right opportunity and then hit the away team when they are at the most vulnerable.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Crystal Palace 1-0 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United in the Premier League will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports with the kick-off starting from 14.00 UK Time.