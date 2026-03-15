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Leeds United legend Jon Newsome wants to see Sean Longstaff start in the Whites’ next game against Brentford, in place of Brenden Aaronson.

The Whites picked up another precious point on the road to Premier League survival with a 0-0 draw away at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Gabriel Gudmundsson was sent off just before half time at Selhurst Park, but Daniel Farke shored Leeds up to help them see out the game and secure a draw.

Now thoughts turn towards Leeds’ next outing, which will see them welcome Brentford to Elland Road under the lights next Saturday.

Newsome would like to see Farke make a slightly more defensive change to the side that take on the Bees.

He revealed that he would like to see Aaronson, who he has criticised in the past, pulled out of the team and Longstaff slotted in.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds (15th March, 16:54): “Maybe chuck Longstaff in there [against Brentford] instead of Aaronson.

“I didn’t think Aaronson was great first half, got caught in possession a lot, game bypassed him a little bit, had a really good chance on his left foot that he pulled wide.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

“I think that would be a really strong starting eleven for me and eight o’clock, Elland Road under the lights, not a great place to come and play if you are a Brentford player.”

Newsome sees the Brentford game as potentially key and thinks it, along with games against Burnley and Wolves, could well give Leeds the chance to secure survival.

“And what an opportunity.

“You look at Brentford, Wolves, Burnley, if you can win those three home games I think you are home and dry.”

Aaronson was brought off by Farke at half time at Selhurst Park in favour of Jayden Bogle as he rejigged the team.

Leeds managed to grab a 1-1 draw away at Brentford earlier this season, but will be gunning for all three points at their Elland Road fortress.

The Whites have picked up the vast majority of their points at Elland Road this season, but have lost their last three home league games.