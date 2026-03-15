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Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Crystal Palace for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park – match preview here.

Leeds have been praised for their play this season, but even those performances have not seen the Whites completely out of relegation danger yet.

Winning at Crystal Palace would be a huge boost for the Whites as they seek to survive, but Farke does not feel they can take any encouragement from Palace being in Conference League action in midweek.

Farke stressed that Crystal Palace will be ‘on it’ and ready to go, with a nod towards the strength of their squad.

Crystal Palace played out a 0-0 draw in midweek Conference League action and must now switch their focus back to the Premier League.

The last meeting between the two clubs this season saw Leeds run out 4-1 winners at Elland Road, but the last encounter at Selhurst Park resulted in a 2-1 Crystal Palace win.

Despite the loss in the capital last time, Leeds star Ilia Gruev has stressed the Whites are heading into the game with confidence.

Karl Darlow is in goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Crystal Palace today, while at the back Farke picks a back three of Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Jaka Bijol.

Leeds’ wing-backs are James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

In midfield, Farke looks towards Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach, while Brenden Aaronson supports Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the final third.

If Farke wants to change his Leeds United lineup vs Crystal Palace then he has substitutes to call for and they include Ao Tanaka and Daniel James.

Leeds United Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Darlow, Struijk, Rodon, Bijol, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Bogle, Bornauw, Longstaff, Gruev, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Piroe