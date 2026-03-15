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Lorenzo Lucca not being included in Nottingham Forest‘s matchday squad for the clash against Fulham has been poorly received in Italy.

Nottingham Forest snapped Lucca up from Italian champions Napoli on an initial loan deal in the winter transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

The agreement struck with Napoli contained an option for Forest to keep hold of Lucca on a permanent basis at the end of the season should he impress at the City Ground.

Forest are fighting to survive in the Premier League and Lucca was brought in to offer another option up top.

He was not in the matchday squad for Sunday’s clash against Fulham and as such has now missed out on Nottingham Forest’s last three Premier League games.

The news was not well received in Italy by Italian outfit Calcio Napoli 24, who remarked ‘Nottingham Forest’s decision leaves us speechless: it’s the third time in a row’.

Lucca only joined Napoli last summer, but struggled to make an impact at the club have been looking to offload him.

With Lucca not impressing at Nottingham Forest it appears unlikely that the City Ground outfit will trigger the option to sign him permanently.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Lucca heading back to Napoli is not likely to be welcome for the Azzurri, especially given questions over how he integrated into the team.

With Nottingham Forest struggling for survival in the Premier League though, Lucca may well yet get another chance to impress.

The tall Italian scored for Nottingham Forest in their loss at Leeds United in February in what remains his only goal for the Tricky Trees.

Nottingham Forest remain deep in trouble in the Premier League and were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Fulham on Sunday.

Forest face a massive clash away at Tottenham Hotspur just before the March international break and badly need to start converting their chances if they want to avoid playing Championship football next term.