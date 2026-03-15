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Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has indicated that Sebastiaan Bornauw is well down the defensive pecking order at Elland Road.

The Whites snapped Bornauw up from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg last summer, but he has seen his opportunities limited in England.

There was interest in Bornauw in the winter transfer window, however Leeds kept hold of the centre-back in order not to deplete their defensive options.

Given Daniel Farke’s switch to a back three before the end of 2025, Bornauw could have expected more chances, but the German boss has often when needed slotted full-back James Justin in as a central defender.

For Newsome, that is no surprise as he feels that Justin, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Jaka Bijol are clearly superior to Bornauw in terms of options.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds (15th March, 16:46) after the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace: “Bornauw, yes I think he’s fourth place.

“I don’t think he’s…I don’t dislike him as a player.

“But I just think Struijk, Bijol and Rodon are streets, Justin as well, I think he fits in as a centre-back ahead of him.”

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Bornauw is not likely to be happy with limited game time at Leeds and could well look for the exit door when the summer transfer window opens.

Leeds did line up the capture of the centre-back a long time before signing him and Bornauw revealed that he knew the Whites wanted him for five months.

Following their 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, Leeds will now ready themselves for a clash against Brentford next weekend.

The Yorkshire giants have a superb record at Elland Road this season and will look to put the Bees to the sword to boost survival hopes.

Farke has been urged to make a change to the team he named against Palace in order to make the side a bit more solid against Brentford.