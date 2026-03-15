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Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Igor Tudor has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Liverpool for this afternoon’s crunch Premier League clash at Anfield – match preview here.

Tudor is in crisis management mode and desperate to stop Tottenham’s freefall which has put their top flight status in danger.

The Croatian was brought in for his reputation of having an instant impact on teams, but that has been far from the case and already there are questions over whether he should keep his job.

Tudor has pointed to injury issues, which he says he has never seen so bad during his managerial career, as being a real problem.

He has to make do without centre-back pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven through injury and suspension, respectively.

With suggestions that Tottenham have already spoken to other managers about taking over, Tudor badly needs a result at Liverpool.

Tudor has told his Tottenham players to take the current situation as a challenge to turn things around with real courage.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Liverpool run out 2-1 winners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Liverpool this afternoon, while in front of him Tudor picks a defence of Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Radu Dragusin and Djed Spence.

Midfield will be fiercely contested today and Tudor goes with Archie Gray, Souza and Pape Matar Sarr, while Richarlison, Mathys Tel and Dominic Solanke lead the attack.

If Tudor needs to shake up his Tottenham lineup vs Liverpool then he can look to his bench for options, which includes Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Liverpool

Vicario, Porro, Danso, Dragusin, Spence, Gray, Sarr, Souza, Richarlison, Tel, Solanke

Substitutes: Kinsky, Austin, Simons, Kolo Muani, Olusesi, Rowswell, Wilson