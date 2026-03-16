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Wycombe Wanderers manager Michael Duff believes a visit to Cardiff City is as tough as it gets in League One, but wants his side to find a way on Tuesday night.

Cardiff sit second in the League One table, still in contention for automatic promotion, coming off a 4-0 victory over Exeter on Saturday, which leaves them four points behind leaders Lincoln City, while playoff-chasing Wycombe Wanderers occupy ninth in the standings.

The Bluebirds’ home form has been impressive this season, suffering only three defeats in front of their own fans, and the Welsh side have claimed six wins from their last eight home matches, with a former EFL player praising the manager for giving the supporters something to cheer about.

Wycombe arrive on the back of two consecutive defeats, most recently a 2-1 loss to Luton Town at Adams Park on Saturday, and will be eager to halt the slide, knowing a strong performance against Barry-Murphy’s side is essential to get back on track and close the three-point gap to the top six.

Duff highlighted the upcoming trip to Cardiff as one of the toughest tests of the season, citing the club’s stature and the intimidating size of their stadium.

He also pointed to the Bluebirds’ commanding win over the Grecians, signalling that his side will need to raise their game or find other ways to match their opponents.

The Northern Irish tactician said via his club’s media (1:24): “Yes, probably, if not the hardest place to go, one of them.

Result Competition Wycombe 1-1 Cardiff League One Wycombe 0-0 Cardiff Friendly Cardiff 2-1 Wycombe Championship Last three Wycombe-Cardiff meetings

“Big club, big ground.

“I think they’ve won convincingly today, so we’ll have to better what we were today.

“And if we’re not, we’ll need to find a way.”

After a disappointing Championship campaign last season, which saw them finish at the bottom of the table, the Bluebirds have made a strong return this term, establishing an eleven-point lead over third-placed Bolton Wanderers, with a former Cardiff City manager saying he always anticipated this level of dominance from the side in League One.

The Chairboys played out a 1-1 draw in January’s reverse fixture at Adams Park, but with just three away wins this season, Cardiff City will be determined to claim a positive result to widen the gap over Bolton Wanderers and keep their push for an immediate return to second-tier football on track.