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Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has hailed Whites star Jaka Bijol for his physicality and his calmness when he has the ball.

The Slovenian defender was signed by Leeds for a sizeable €22m from Udinese after the Whites got promoted to the Premier League last summer.

However, the 27-year-old had to wait for his opportunity as his first Premier League appearance did not come until late October.

Amid questions about his absence from the team, Daniel Farke made it clear that the Slovenia centre-back was brought into the club with a long-term vision in mind.

Since then, though, Bijol has been a key part of the German’s starting lineup, especially since Farke has instilled a back-three formation.

One former Leeds United star also hailed him for his performances, lauding him for his composure when he is in possession.

Now, ex-Whites boss Grayson has also hailed Bijol’s role in the centre of the back three, where he pointed towards the Slovenian’s physicality.

League played in Slovenian PrvaLiga Russian Premier League 2. Bundesliga Serie A Premier League Leagues Jaka Bijol has played in

The 56-year-old is also impressed with his calmness on the ball, while he talked up the threat he provides during set pieces.

“To be fair to Bijol, he had to be patient and wait for his opportunity”, Grayson said on LUTV (11:50) about the Whites’ summer signing.

“But since he has got into the team, he has looked really good.

“He is a proper out-and-out defender, who wants to head it and kick it.

“But he has a composure on the ball, and he is a threat from set-pieces.

“I like him in the middle, and he has got the mobility of [Pascal] Struijk and [Joe] Rodon alongside him in this system.”

Leeds drew 0-0 against Crystal Palace at the weekend despite losing Gabriel Gudmundsson in the first half of the match to a red czrd, and Bijol played a key role in the centre of the three defenders.

The Yorkshire club are inching towards safety with each week, and Bijol will be determined to lead the Leeds backline to defend resolutely to retain their Premier League status by the time the season ends.