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Former Rangers star Alex Rae has expressed his fondness for winger Findlay Curtis, insisting that he would probably have kept the 19-year-old at Ibrox, but understands the logic behind sending him out on loan.

During the first half of the season, Curtis played in 21 games for the Gers, scoring three goals and setting up two more for his team-mates.

While trying to make his mark at first-team level, Curtis drew praise from former Scotland star Charlie Mulgrew, who revealed inside information about the academy graduate’s good attitude and professionalism.

Rangers, though, thought it wise to send him out on loan to fellow Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock for the second half of the season to aid their survival battle.

He had an immediate impact, even while playing in an unusual role as a right-back, earning praise from manager Neil McCann following his performance against St Mirren in a 4-3 win.

Rae echoed a similar sentiment, praising Curtis for his fearless attitude and direct approach in games.

Taking Rangers’ Europa League match against Ludogorets as a point of reference to highlight Curtis’ skills, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (22.10): “I have seen Findlay Curtis, I think it was against Ludogorets.

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“He came on for the last ten, 15 minutes and he had two shots within in the space of no time at all.

“I really like this boy, he is very direct, he gets shots off and he is fearless. And you can clearly see that.”

Rangers are currently in the middle of a title battle in the league and Danny Rohl’s squad will be tested.

Rae, while understanding just why Rangers loaned Curtis out, admits he would have kept him at Ibrox if it was his decision.

“Obviously, Rangers have decided he needs match minutes, the experience of going out and winning the three points on a weekly basis for a team that are kind of at the bottom.

“So, they decided that was better for his development.

“For me, I would have probably kept him in the building.”

Kilmarnock assistant Billy Dodds has also heaped praise on Curtis, insisting that his attitude is to die for.

Curtis’ good form for Kilmarnock has not gone unnoticed and he has been called into Steve Clarke’s latest Scotland squad.