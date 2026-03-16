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Wolves centre-back Ladislav Krejci believes that Rob Edwards’ energy has boosted the Old Gold and feels the side are continuing to adapt to what the manager wants.

The Old Gold are currently rock bottom in the Premier League with just 16 points in 30 league matches and are expected to be relegated to the Championship.

In November 2025, Edwards was appointed Wolves manager in hopes of making the club better on the pitch, just like he did in his previous job at Middlesbrough.

Edwards was warned against leaving the Riverside for Molineux, but shunned that advice and took over the tough job.

Krejci arrived at Wolves last summer on loan from Spanish side Girona on a €7m loan fee, with an obligation to buy depending upon certain conditions being met.

The Czech defender has made 23 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist as Wolves desperately try to avoid relegation.

Krejci believes that Edwards has brought a lot of energy to the team and also an identity due to his prior connection with Wolves.

Club Years Zbrojovka Brno 2016-2019 Sparta Prague 2019-2024 Girona 2024- Wolves (loan) 2025- Ladislav Krejci’s career history

The 26-year-old centre-back stressed the defensive improvements the team have made and is of the view that Wolves are still further adapting to the tactical changes that Edwards has brought in.

Krejci told Wolves’ official website: “He’s brought us a lot of energy.

“A lot of his thoughts. We know about his history and he’s been a part of this club for a long time, and you feel from him what it really means for him and for the staff.

“When it’s somebody like that who knows what the club means, you take the energy from him and you can settle up on other things too.

“He’s also brought tactical things, and match by match we are trying to involving the system and the structure to be more consistent and more together, we know more about each other, about the positioning, and it’s naturally growing like this.”

Wolves secured back-to-back Premier League wins over Aston Villa and Liverpool, which lifted the spirits of both the players and the club, but still face almost mission impossible when it comes to surviving.

The Old Gold next travel to the Gtech Community Stadium this evening to face Brentford, who currently sit seventh in the league table.

The game starts a run of three matches on the road for Edwards’ side, who are not back at Molineux until late April, when strugglers Tottenham Hotspur are due to visit.