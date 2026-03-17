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EFL star Nathan Thompson has weighed in on Southampton’s undefeated run, saying their current momentum makes them daunting opponents if they reach the playoffs, and highlighting Daniel Peretz’s game-changing influence since arriving at St Mary’s.

Saints have extended their unbeaten Championship run to ten games, picking up at least a point in each match, most recently clinching a hard-fought 2-1 win over Coventry City at the CBS Arena to take all three points.

Tonda Eckert’s side have remained unbeaten since mid-January, a run that has propelled them out of the Championship’s lower half and into playoff contention, currently sitting 7th in the table, despite early scepticism from a former Championship striker who deemed the German a risky appointment.

In January, Southampton made a splash in the transfer market by bringing in Peretz on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season, with the 25-year-old slotting straight into the starting lineup and featuring in 13 matches, keeping five clean sheets along the way.

Thompson reflected on the Saints’ recent hot streak, suggesting that a string of positive results can instil a feeling of invincibility and confidence within the squad.

He highlighted their performance against the Sky Blues as proof, emphasising that despite what the statistics suggest, the display was driven by their growing momentum.

The 35-year-old defender also tipped his hat to Peretz, calling his arrival inspired and crediting him with sparking the team’s revival, adding that their current form has them firmly in the playoff hunt and marks them as a tough proposition for any opponents.

Loan star On loan from Cyle Larin Real Mallorca George Long Norwich City Elias Jelert Galatasaray Daniel Peretz Bayern Munich Southampton’s current loan stars

Thompson said on EFL All Access (29:34): “I think once you’ve gone on a run like that, you end up feeling sort of invincible in many ways.

“You go to the league leaders and put in a performance like that.

“Don’t get me wrong, they’ll come away feeling quite fortunate looking at the stats of the game, but ultimately that is what comes with momentum and belief, and I take my hat off to the goalkeeper, Peretz.

“Since he’s come in, he’s been an inspired signing.

“He’s been incredible for them, and it probably coincides with the run that they’ve been on, but yes, there’s no reason why they can’t get into the playoffs from here, and you certainly wouldn’t want to face them once you’re in those playoffs with that momentum.”

Two games at St Mary’s lie ahead, beginning with Norwich City on Wednesday night, followed by a crucial Saturday clash against Oxford United, who are battling in the bottom three.

Earlier in the season, a former EFL star raised doubts about Southampton’s goalkeeper position, but Peretz has more than answered the call.

The 25-year-old’s commanding displays in both the league and FA Cup have helped propel the Saints into the quarter-finals, with an enticing home clash against Arsenal on the horizon after the international break.