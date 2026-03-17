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Nottingham Forest goalkeeper John Victor has not given up on his dream of playing for Brazil in the World Cup and his recovery following a knee arthroscopy is being monitored.

Victor, a product of Santos’ youth academy, caught the attention of Premier League clubs last summer.

Then, West Ham United started to show serious interest in the Brazilian as they aimed to replace Lukasz Fabianski.

Their second bid in the region of €10m, plus a series of add-ons was rejected by Victor’s club Botafogo and it was deemed ‘game over’, with the club turning elsewhere.

It was later revealed that the Hammers had pulled the plug on the deal following successful negotiations with Leicester City for Mads Hermansen.

Victor went on to play five league and three Europa League games for Nottingham Forest before he picked up a knee injury, which ruled him out for the season.

He had to undergo surgery in January and has since been undergoing rehabilitation at Botafogo, where Forest sent him to continue with the process.

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According to Brazilian journalist Cahe Mota, Victor ‘still dreams’ of getting into the Brazil squad for this summer’s World Cup.

His recovery is currently being monitored by Brazilian goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel.

Victor is expected to gain full match fitness by April and return to the field in time for the World Cup scheduled for June.

However, the goalkeeper still faces a battle to get himself into the Brazil squad and would likely need to prove his fitness.

Whether he will get the chance to do that for Nottingham Forest before the end of the campaign is unclear.

Nottingham Forest are currently in the process of scrapping to try to retain their Premier League status and sit just above the drop zone on goal difference.