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Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz is attracting Premier League interest as Newcastle United and Crystal Palace will be watching him in action against Liverpool on Wednesday at Anfield.

The Magpies are having a mixed season domestically as they are sitting ninth and will need to be almost flawless to get Champions League or even Europa League football next term.

Newcastle did pick up a key win against Chelsea at the weekend and are in action at the Camp Nou on Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League’s round of 16.

Eddie Howe’s side spent big in the summer window to bring in Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest, but the Swede has been majorly underwhelming.

The Tyneside outfit are already looking at the transfer market and strategising to bring in a quality wide attacker in the summer window.

Fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace will have a new look next season, as Oliver Glasner will be leaving the club when the current campaign ends, and they are planning ahead.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on a prolific international winger who plays in the Turkish Super Lig.

Former PL player Davinson Sanchez Leroy Sane Ilkay Gundogan Lucas Torreira Mario Lemina Former PL players at Galatasaray

According to Turkish daily Takvim, the Magpies and the Eagles will watch Galatasaray’s Yilmaz live against Liverpool.

Okan Buruk’s side will be facing the Reds at Anfield on Wednesday and Yilmaz is a key part of his team, who have a one-goal advantage over the English giants.

The Turkey attacker will be watched by Brighton as well, on Wednesday, alongside Newcastle and Palace at Anfield.

And the Cimbom are highly anticipating offers in the summer window for Yilmaz from English clubs.

The 25-year-old winger faced Virgil van Dijk at Euro 2024 and one Turkish journalist claimed that the Turk made the Dutch defender ‘vomit blood’.

He has been constantly linked with Premier League clubs, with both Aston Villa and West Ham keen last year.

The Turkey winger has played 196 senior games for the Cimbom, while contributing to 69 goals directly, with his current deal set to run until the summer of 2028.

Yilmaz will be extra motivated to put in a big performance against the Reds as the club president has readied a big bonus for the players if they are able to dislodge Arne Slot’s men.