Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez has made the decision to represent Nigeria at international level after holding discussions on the issue in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old, who has been on Rangers’ books since last summer, has started to grab the headlines with his performances for the Scottish giants.

He has been an ever-present figure at the back and has sometimes been partnered by John Souttar and sometimes by Nasser Djiga.

Rangers boss Danny Rohl has acknowledged the influence of the player in the team, insisting that his and Djiga’s skillsets have allowed him to play a high line.

Born in London, Fernandez, though, is yet to make his mark on the international football scene, having never got the opportunities with any of England’s youth ranks.

Fernandez has another option at international level though and he is set to take it.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Fernandez has now decided to represent Nigeria on the international stage.

Club played for Gillingham Sheppey United Margate Ramsgate Peterborough United Spalding United Barnet Rangers Clubs Emmanuel Fernandez has played for

Fernandez’s parents are Nigerian, allowing him the opportunity to represent the country at international level.

He does not need permission from FIFA to play for Nigeria, as he has never represented England at any level.

The developments mean that Fernandez could soon be playing his first international match for the African national team and that could happen in the coming international break.

Fernandez has played 26 matches overall for Rangers so far this season, even going on to find the back of the net six times from the heart of the defence.

He is expected to be in the Nigeria squad for this month’s games against Iran and Jordan.