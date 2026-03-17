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Celtic attacker Sebastian Tounekti has hailed fellow team-mate Banjamin Nygren for his undeniable quality and admits he would not be surprised to see him help steer Sweden to the World Cup.

The Bhoys are currently chasing table toppers Hearts as they aim to retain the Scottish Premiership by the end of the season.

Lately, they have been in good form under club legend Martin O’Neill, who is inching the Bhoys closer to the Jambos and repairing the damage from Wilfried Nancy’s reign.

Even though Celtic’s recruitment in the summer window received criticism, many have improved more than expected under O’Neill.

Tunisia attacker Tounekti joined the Bhoys on deadline of the last summer window and one ex-Celtic star claimed that the 24-year-old should have been signed earlier.

Tounekti’s performances at the Glasgow giants have been impressive and ex-Bhoys star John Collins has insisted Celtic miss something whenever he is not on the pitch.

Sweden attacker Nygren also joined the Bhoys in the summer window and he has been a constant goal threat throughout the campaign.

Club played for Country IFK Goteborg Sweden Genk Belgium Heerenveen Netherlands Nordsjaelland Denmark Celtic Scotland Clubs Benjamin Nygren has played for

Tounekti has hailed his fellow team-mate for his awareness in the box, stressing that the Swede is always in the right place at the right time.

“He is always in the right place and even if he is not seen very much in every match or has so many touches on the ball, he is always there in the right place”, the Tunisian attacker told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen about Nygren.

The former Hammarby winger is delighted with Nygren’s quality, while stressing the Swede ‘scores everything’.

He admits he would not be surprised if Nygren fires Sweden to the World Cup later this month.

“You shouldn’t rule that out.

“He’s in absolutely tremendous form. He scores goals in everything”, Tounekti added.

Nygren’s awareness of scoring goals like a striker has already been hailed by Darren O’Dea, who talked up his ability to stay alive in the box ahead of strikers.

Nygren has played in 48 games for the Bhoys, while contributing 26 goals directly and will look to continue his brilliant form in the closing parts of the campaign.

Tounekti has been relatively quiet in terms of scoring or assisting, but he will be determined to play his part alongside the Swede.