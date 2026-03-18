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Goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, who has been linked with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent windows, wants to make a move to the Premier League in the summer.

The Freiburg-born goalkeeper talent grew up in his local club’s academy, making his debut for Freiburg’s first team back in 2022.

He continued to impress in the youth ranks of Breisgau-Brasilianer and represented Germany at multiple youth levels.

Atubolu has been Freiburg’s first-choice custodian for the last two seasons and he has racked up 111 senior appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper’s performances at the Europa-Park Stadion have attracted clubs all around Europe, generating interest from the Premier League and the Serie A.

Last summer, the Hammers wanted to sign the German from Freiburg, but had competition from Italian giants AC Milan.

Later in the summer, Super Lig champions Galatasaray also showed interest in the Atubolu, who eventually stayed put at his boyhood club.

Tottenham West Ham Guglielmo Vicario Mads Hermansen Antonin Kinsky Alphonse Areola Brandon Austin Lukasz Fabianski Tottenham and West Ham’s first team goalkeepers

However, Atubolu could be on the move from Breisgau-Brasilianer when the season ends, with clubs still keen on him and the summer window approaching.

According to German daily Bild, Atubolu wants to facilitate a move away from the Bundesliga club in the summer, with a clear destination his favoured one.

In news that will put Tottenham and West Ham on red alert, the goalkeeper wants to move to the Premier League.

Spurs have shown interest in him, and with the current goalkeeping situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Atubolu could become an attractive option for the north Londoners.

Guglielmo Vicario has been tipped to return to Italy amid his underwhelming performances, while Antonin Kinsky has struggled to convince.

At West Ham, Mads Hermansen and Alphonse Areola have both had stints as number 1, while Lukasz Fabianski is into his 40s.

Atubolu’s last contract extension took place in 2023 and his current deal runs until the end of the next campaign.

Last summer, Atubolu wanted a move to the Premier League, and with the current season inching towards the end, he is still sticking to that.

He still has transfer interest from Serie A and it remains to be seen if the Hammers or Spurs will make attempts to bring him to England when the transfer window comes around.