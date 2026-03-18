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Rangers winter window arrival Tuur Rommens has admitted that the Gers squad have been helping him settle into life in a new league.

Rommens joined Rangers from Belgian side Westerlo on a three-and-a-half-year deal worth €3.6m in the winter transfer window to give Danny Rohl another left-back option.

The Belgian left-back scored against St. Mirren last weekend, which was also his first goal for the club in all competitions, as the Gers won the Scottish Premiership game 1-0.

His goal was set up by an inch-perfect cross to the back post by Nicolas Raskin in the 31st minute, and it eventually turned out to be the match-winner.

The 22-year-old had never played outside the Belgian Pro League before joining the Glasgow giants and has had to settle in to a new country and a new league.

He is enjoying life in Glasgow and admits that the Rangers squad have been helping him to settle in on the pitch.

Rommens said on Rangers’ official website: “It is a wonderful club and I love it here. It is a nice city as well.

“It is a little bit difficult when you move to a new club as you don’t know how the team plays, but it is a great group and they have helped me a lot, so all is good.

International level Caps Belgium U17s 1 Belgium U19s 10 Belgium U20s 1 Belgium U21s 9 Tuur Rommens at international level

“We have Aberdeen next Saturday, so it is nice to have a bit of rest and we will be ready for the next match.”

Rommens’ early work in a Rangers shirt has already won him one admirer in the shape of former Gers player and coach Alex Rae, who admits he has been impressed with what he has seen from the Belgian.

Rommens is competing with loanee Jayden Meghoma for the left-back slot at Ibrox and, given he is a permanent fixture at the club, may well get the nod over the Brentford star for the remaining games of the campaign.

The defender could yet finish the season having helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership title, as the Gers are in the title mix.

They are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership with nine wins and four draws under Rohl.

Rangers’ form over the last 12 Scottish Premiership games is the best in the division, with the Gers having taken 28 points over the period, five more than Motherwell and Celtic.