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Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson has admitted that the club’s documentary gave him a fresh perspective on their stature, and when interest emerged, he was determined to secure the move.

The American attacker departed Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg to join the project at Elland Road in the summer of 2022, with Aaronson keen to push through the move.

His time in Yorkshire has been marked by highs and lows, attracting a fair share of criticism from sections of the fanbase as well as a former player, with one claiming he is not of the required standard for the club.

At the same time, one former White noted that his impact was often overlooked during the title-winning campaign last season, as he recorded eleven goal involvements across 46 Championship fixtures under Daniel Farke.

This season, the 25-year-old has established himself under the 51-year-old tactician, impressing with seven goal contributions in 29 matches, while being described by a former Leeds boss as the type of player managers value.

Aaronson revealed how watching the series on Leeds United reshaped his perception of the club, admitting he had little prior knowledge given they were not competing in the top tier when he was growing up.

He explained that the show offered a clearer picture of the club’s scale and stature, leaving a lasting impression, while noting the irony of Leeds moving for him just months later during his spell with Die Roten Bullen.

Level Caps United States U15s 2 United States U23s 3 United States 56 Brenden Aaronson at international level

The 25-year-old added that the experience fuelled his desire to make the switch, as he developed a genuine connection with the club and a drive to help restore it to the highest level.

Aaronson said on the Official Leeds United Podcast (32:30): “So it’s funny because I watched the series on Amazon.

“I thought it was fantastic, it was one of the best ones that I watched, and I’m not saying that to say that.

“I really liked it, I liked how I didn’t know a tonne about Leeds at that time, because, you know, when I grew up it wasn’t at the Championship level or the Premier League, which I was watching all the time

“But watching that, it taught me how big of a club it was, and I just thought it was funny about six months to eight months later in January when I was at Salzburg, they wanted to bring me in, and then from that point on, I was like, I wanted to go so bad

“I was really interested and I really loved the club.

“I really thought it was a gigantic club, and I wanted to help them, you know, bring them back to the highest level.”

The Whites attacker has drawn praise from a Leeds United legend, who has labelled him the best at receiving the ball on the half turn, while even his brother at Colorado Rapids has credited the 25-year-old with teaching him to remain positive.

Leeds now face a stern test against seventh-placed Brentford, who visit Elland Road on Saturday evening.

Aaronson, who has not found the net since his brace at St James’ Park in January, will be eager to get back on the scoresheet and help deliver a positive result, particularly with fellow relegation battlers Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest set to meet over the weekend.