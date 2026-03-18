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Wolves defender Hugo Bueno has revealed he is still enjoying playing for the Old Gold this season despite their struggles at the bottom of the table.

The Molineux side are currently rock bottom in the Premier League with only three wins from 31 matches and just 17 points, 12 points away from safety.

However, Wolves are unbeaten in their last three matches in the league under manager Rob Edwards, and will want to continue the momentum until the end of the season.

Edwards has been praised for bringing energy to the dressing room since taking over and Bueno is feeling the benefits.

The 23-year-old left-back joined the Wolves academy at the age of 16 and is currently a mainstay in the first team this season, following a loan spell at Feyenoord in the previous campaign.

The Spanish defender believes things are getting better and better at the club, and the squad just have to keep pushing until the end of the season now.

Despite Wolves’ current situation, Bueno revealed he is enjoying playing for Wolves now and wants to finish the season in the best way possible.

Club Years Wolves 2022- Feyenoord (loan) 2024-2025 Hugo Bueno’s career history

Bueno told Wolves’ official website: “It’s not easy at all, but I think the team is doing very well.

“We’re working very well day after day, and it’s showing, especially in the results of the last few games.

“We’re doing things better and better, and we have to keep pushing until the end.

“I’m feeling very good.

“It’s a year I’m really enjoying, despite the team’s bad situation, as I’m able to play almost every minute possible.

“So, I’m going to try to keep going like this and finish the season in the best way possible.”

Bueno impressed while at Feyenoord and the Dutch side were hoping to keep hold of the left-back.

He was also of interest to Leeds United, while Feyenoord eventually concluded it would cost too much to sign Bueno.

Wolves now have a long break before they face West Ham and Edwards has insisted that the 25-day pause, due to the international break and the club’s FA Cup exit, will help them prepare for the big game.

The Old Gold defeated the Hammers 3-0 in their last meeting in January, with goals from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan and Mateus Mane in the first half to seal the victory.

Arias has since been sold to Brazilian side Palmeiras, meaning just a six-month stay in England for the 28-year-old.