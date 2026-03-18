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Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Igor Tudor has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Atletico Madrid for tonight’s Champions League last 16 second leg tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs were crushed 5-2 in the first leg in Spain last week in a game which deepened worries for Tudor and drew criticism over his decision to pull goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky off after just 17 minutes.

Tottenham then did show fighting spirit to claim a draw away at Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend, something one former star insists is evidence the players are still playing for Tudor.

Coming back from 5-2 down against Atletico Madrid though looks a massive task, even with home advantage in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 tie.

Diego Simeone’s side have conceded fewer than a goal a game in La Liga, with 25 let in in 28 games, a defensive record only bettered by Real Madrid.

Micky van de Ven though has sent out a defiant message ahead of the clash, insisting that Spurs are fighting hard.

Tottenham are without a win since a 2-0 Champions League success over Eintracht Frankfurt in January.

While they have performed better in Europe this season, wins in the Champions League came under previous boss Thomas Frank.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Atletico Madrid tonight, while in defence Tudor picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence.

Midfield will be a key battleground and Tottenham go with Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray and Xavi Simons, while Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani lead the attack.

Tudor can shake up his Tottenham lineup vs Atletico Madrid if needed tonight by using his options on the bench and they include Lucas Bergvall and Kevin Danso.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Atletico Madrid

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Spence, Simons, Sarr, Gray, Tel, Kolo Muani

Substitutes: Kinsky, Austin, Danso, Udogie, Bergvall, Gallagher, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Rowswell