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Commentator Adam Pope believes that Tottenham Hotspur are going to be okay in the battle for Premier League survival and so are Leeds United, though it will be a tighter affair than it was three weeks ago.

With the 2025/26 season coming towards its conclusion, things are getting tighter towards the bottom half of the table.

Just three points separate the four teams between 15th and 18th and each of them run the risk of getting relegated from the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest are struggling to get going under Vitor Pereira, while West Ham are experiencing an upturn of sorts, placing real pressure on Tottenham and Leeds.

While former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes that Tottenham lack the unity to handle the pressure of the relegation battle, former Liverpool star Neil Mellor has backed Leeds to stay up owing to their good home form.

Pope, though, has championed the cause of both Leeds and Tottenham, insisting that they are both going to survive the pressure.

For Leeds in particular, things are just going to be tighter than they were maybe three weeks ago, Pope insists, though he does remain confident over the Yorkshire giants.

Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United Leeds United (H) Tottenham Hotspur (A) Chelsea (A) Brighton (H) Everton (H) West Ham (A) Tottenham and Leeds’ last three games

“I think this weekend the teams of all those who didn’t win bar Leeds, I am sort of glad that West Ham and Nottingham Forest haven’t won”, Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (36.55)

“Spurs, I still think that they are going to be okay.

“So, going into the next weekend, I am thinking – “Yes, there is pressure on Leeds to win it because everybody else play on Sunday. So put a marker down, get yourself almost out of the conversation as much as you can’.

“I am still feeling pretty confident.

“It is just tighter than I imagined maybe three weeks ago.”

Tottenham did manage to put a temporary halt to the rot they had been undergoing by getting an unexpected draw away at Liverpool at the weekend.

They have though a huge game this weekend when they play host to Nottingham Forest and losing that clash could spark real panic in north London.

Leeds are due to welcome Brentford to Elland Road on Saturday and securing all three points would surely be a big step towards survival for the Whites.