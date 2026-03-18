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Tottenham Hotspur ‘will be watching’ Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara in action this evening and have ‘started working on a deal’ to sign the former Norwich City man.

Spurs are having another dismal season in the Premier League, after they finished 17th in the league last year under Ange Postecoglou.

They currently sit 16th in the table with eight games to go and are right in the mix to go down to the Championship next term if they do not rapidly improve.

Calls have been prompted for Igor Tudor’s sacking, but one commentator believes that the north Londoners will be safe by the end of the season.

Tottenham’s weekend draw against Liverpool was a massive motivator for the club and one former top-flight star claimed that the Spurs stars are playing for the Croatian manager.

The players and the manager are currently focused on trying to keep their heads above water, but work has started in the background for the next campaign.

The north London club are keen on adding to their midfield options next summer and have set their eyes on the Turkish top flight.

Club Years Sao Paulo 2017-2022 Norwich City 2022-2025 Galatasaray 2025- Gabriel Sara’s career history

According to Turkish daily Milliyet (via A Spor), they ‘will be watching’ Galatasaray midfielder Sara in action in the Champions League against Liverpool tonight.

Quite how much the performance Sara puts in will change Tottenham’s view of him is unclear, especially as they have already ‘started working on a deal’ to bring him back to England.

The 26-year-old has received his maiden call-up from Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazil national team for the upcoming international games later this month.

The left-footed midfielder spent two impressive years in England with Championship side Norwich City, where he played 96 times and contributed to 38 goals directly.

Leeds United were keen on Sara before he moved to Turkey two years ago, but the Cimbom acquired the Brazilian on a deal worth £20m.

Last summer, Sara attracted interest from West Ham United, but a deal did not happen for the 26-year-old.

Sara’s current deal runs until the summer of 2029 and it remains to be seen if Spurs will be making progress for the Brazilian when the summer transfer window comes around.