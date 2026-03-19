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Southampton are unlikely to be able to count on selling Damion Downs to Bundesliga side Hamburg in the summer as he has not impressed enough in Germany.

The 21-year-old United States international was sent out on loan to the Bundesliga club in January, with the German club managing to insert an option to buy in the contract.

Downs, though, has failed to put a marker down in Germany and is yet to score his first goal for the club after eight games.

The Hamburg management have not been impressed enough by the performance of the player and are expected to look for new faces to strengthen their attacking department in the summer, according to Germany daily the Hamburger Abendblatt.

It is suggested that Hamburg could add as many as three new attackers over the course of the summer window.

The odds are that Hamburg will not keep Downs, meaning Southampton will not get an influx of cash from his departure.

Saints are set to need to look for other buyers for the American if they want to offload him.

Loan star On loan from Damion Downs Southampton Fabio Vieira Arsenal Albert Gronbaek Rennes Giorgi Gocholeishvili Shakhtar Donetsk Luka Vuskovic Tottenham Hotspur Philip Otele Basel Hamburg’s loan stars

Hamburg went the extra mile to convince Downs about the move to Germany.

Football director Claus Costa, manager Merlin Polzin and assistant manager Loic Fave all played key roles in convincing the player about the move.

Downs was unhappy with a lack of regular game time at Southampton and was prepared to make the move to Hamburg.

Following his move from 1.FC Koln to Southampton, Downs was used only scarcely by now former Saints boss Will Still, while injuries also restricted his chances.

Under Tonda Eckert, Southampton are pushing for a return to the Premier League and have broken into the playoff spots in the Championship.

Hamburg currently sit in eleventh in the Bundesliga table, but are only six points clear of the relegation playoff spot.