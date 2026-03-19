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Crystal Palace star Jaydee Canvot is ‘turning heads’ with a move in the summer transfer window not off the table, though the Eagles want to keep him.

Canvot was signed only last summer, from Ligue 1 club Toulouse for a fee of €23m with €3.5m in add-ons, with Palace having seen enough despite the defender having made only 18 appearances in total.

The young defender recently revealed that he had made the ‘illogical’ choice to move to England rather than Germany because of the ‘technical level, the intensity of training and matches, the facilities’.

Now Canvot is already ‘turning heads’ across Europe after becoming a starter for Crystal Palace, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

It is suggested that ‘top clubs’ are watching Canvot to check on his performance levels and progress at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are not looking to let Canvot go and would like to keep hold of him, but a major bid could focus minds inside Selhurst Park.

Canvot was brought in with a view to taking over the reins from Marc Guehi, who was then being linked with a move to Liverpool.

Manager Time at Club Oliver Glasner February 2024 – present Roy Hodgson March 2023 – February 2024 Patrick Vieira July 2021 – March 2023 Frank de Boer June 2017 – September 2017 Sam Allardyce December 2016 – May 2017 Last five permanent Crystal Palace managers

Though Guehi stayed put in the summer after a threat from boss Oliver Glasner, the stay was to last only half a season longer, with Crystal Palace accepting a bid for their captain in January.

Canvot has since taken on a more prominent role, starting all of Palace’s last four games in the Premier League, notwithstanding further appearances in the Conference League.

Crystal Palace are set to face a summer of upheaval, with Glasner confirming his departure in January.

While Canvot showed maturity by rejecting a big money proposal from a side in Saudi Arabia, he has also shown that there is more work to be done, after an ‘embarrassing’ celebration to the sending off of Gabriel Gudmundsson.

With Maxence Lacroix also being linked with a move away, Crystal Palace and Canvot would probably prefer to wait until at least the new manager is appointed before making a decision regarding any transfer.

The Eagles have had a frustrating campaign after success last season, and currently sit 14th in the table, as they gear up for a crucial second leg clash against AEK Larnaca in the Conference League.