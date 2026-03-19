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Torino have a clear idea of how much they want to cash in on West Ham United and Everton target Cesare Casadei in the summer transfer window, with the Premier League pair ‘in the background’ for him.

The Ravenna-born midfield talent showed glimpses of his quality at Cesena before Serie A giants Inter Milan picked him up for their academy.

He spent four years at the club, and eventually, Premier League giants Chelsea got their hands on Casadei, who had a forgettable time in England.

Casadei featured in only 17 senior games for the Blues and struggled to stay consistent in his loan spells at Reading and Leicester City.

He finally left England in January 2025 and joined Italian top-flight side Torino on a deal that runs until the summer of 2029.

The former Italy Under-21 international has become a key player at the Turin-based club and is living up to the potential that Chelsea spotted in him as a youngster.

Earlier this month, Casadei was linked with West Ham and Everton, who sent representatives to scout the 23-year-old in Italy as they plot their summer transfer business.

Former PL player PL club Nikola Vlasic Everton, West Ham Tino Anjorin Chelsea Che Adams Southampton Cesare Casadei Chelsea Valentino Lazaro Newcastle United Niels Nkounkou Everton Former PL players at Torino

Now the amount that Everton and West Ham will need to pay to bring Casadei back to England has emerged.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Torino want to see offers around €15m and €18m arrive on the table to let go of the ex-Chelsea midfielder.

It is suggested that Everton and West Ham are ‘in the background’ regarding Casadei.

Chelsea have a hefty 27.5 per cent sell-on clause in Casadei and the Turin outfit want to make sure they get the best deal for him.

There is set to be a meeting between the club management and Casadei’s agent, Francesco Facchinetti, in the coming days.

Torino supremo Urbano Cairo is an admirer of the Italian midfielder, but he could be on his way out of the club in the summer window.

West Ham are currently fighting to stay up in the Premier League, but are considering midfield options for the next season, and they feel that the ex-Chelsea man could be an ideal option for them.

Everton also made some key additions to their engine room last summer, and with potential European football next season on the cards for the Toffees, they have their eyes on Casadei.

Whether Everton and West Ham will be prepared to offer Torino what they want for Casadei, with Chelsea also keeping an eye on his situation, remains to be seen.