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Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he wants to see how Leeds United star Anton Stach does for the national team, stressing that he wanted a defensive midfielder with a versatile profile.

The Buchholz-born midfielder started his senior career with lower league German clubs before eventually making his way up to Hoffenheim.

He played 71 times for the Bundesliga side in his two-year spell and last summer the Whites paid £17m to acquire his services on a four-year deal.

Die Kraichgauer’s fans were not happy to lose the physically strong midfielder, who has become one of the standout figures at Elland Road.

Stach has not played for his national team since 2022, but it emerged last year that the Germany set-up were keeping an eye on him.

And now, ahead of the March international break, Stach has received a Germany team call-up after four years; Nagelsmann’s side will face Switzerland and Ghana in friendly matches.

The 38-year-old has revealed that Stach was ‘very excited’ over the phone, stressing that the call-up means a lot to the 27-year-old.

League Oberliga Niedersachsen Regionalliga Nord 2. Bundesliga Bundesliga Premier League Leagues in which Anton Stach has played

He made it clear that Stach never had a chance to prove his quality under him and he wants to see how the Leeds midfielder does for Die Mannschaft.

“We wanted to include a defensive midfielder with a different profile”, Nagelsmann told a press conference about the Leeds star.

“He’s never had the chance to prove himself with us before.

“We just want to see how he performs for us.

“He was very excited on the phone and showed that this means a lot to him; he’s one of those who could slot straight into the team.”

Whites boss Daniel Farke is a fan of the German’s versatility on the pitch, as he has been hailed for his ability to run the game in advanced and deeper roles.

Stach has also shown his quality from set pieces and he has scored three direct free-kicks in the league so far, while providing three assists as well.

Now all eyes will be on the Leeds star to see if he will be able to impress Nagelsmann in the upcoming matches later this month, as he seeks to secure his spot on the plane for the World Cup.