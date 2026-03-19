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Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has promised Nick Woltemade that he will not be 80 meters away from the goal when he plays, in an apparent dig at how he has been used at Newcastle United.

Last season, Woltemade had an impressive campaign at Stuttgart, and his performances for Germany Under-21s in at the European Under-21 Championship generated major interest from European giants.

Everton showed early interest in the tall forward last summer, with their fellow Merseyside club Liverpool also showing interest in him.

Bayern Munich wanted Woltemade to become the understudy to Harry Kane, but Stuttgart’s asking price threw the Bavarians off, and Newcastle signed him from the Bundesliga club.

The Magpies paid a mammoth £69.3m package for the Germany forward, penning a six-year deal with him, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2031.

Former Germany star Michael Ballack claimed that Bayern Munich were never going to pay such ‘insane’ money for the 24-year-old.

He made a very good start to life at St. James’ Park, but his form in front of goal has dried up massively since the turn of the year.

Club Country Werder Bremen Germany Elversberg Germany Stuttgart Germany Newcastle United England Clubs Nick Woltemade has played for

Woltemade has not scored since his Premier League brace against Chelsea in late December in a 2-2 draw, and Howe has started him as a number 10 or even deeper in the formation.

He will be featuring in Germany’s upcoming friendlies later this month and Nagelsmann has made it clear that Woltemade will not be playing 80 meters away from the goal.

The 38-year-old pointed out that it gets difficult for the 24-year-old to eat ground up, stressing that he is not a fast striker, but he has complete faith in the Magpies’ hitman.

“At Newcastle, he often plays very deep at the moment, and when he operates as a defensive midfielder, he has to cover a lot of ground to get towards the goal”, Nagelsmann told a press conference about Woltemade.

“He’s not a counter-attacking striker who runs at 36 km/h.

“I can promise you he won’t be 80 meters from the goal for us.

“He won’t play in those kinds of games. I value him highly as a player and as a person.”

Nagelsmann admits he remains convinced Woltemade will shine in England.

“This is normal: new culture, new league, new city. He also needed time in Stuttgart.

“I have faith in him. Everything will be fine.”

Even though the Germany forward has been criticised for his output in front of the goal, Newcastle have no plans to part ways with him any time soon.

Bayern Munich still have their eyes on the 24-year-old, who admitted he has no regrets that his move to the Bavarians did not happen.