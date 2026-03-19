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Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson has admitted he feels he is playing some of the best football of his career and is determined to maintain his current form.

Aaronson arrived at Elland Road in 2022, and after a first season that saw Leeds relegated to the Championship, he had a loan spell at Union Berlin before establishing himself as a key player for the Whites, amassing 119 appearances across England’s top two tiers.

This season, Leeds sit 15th in the Premier League, with the American attacker playing a key role, contributing four goals and three assists in 29 league matches, 23 of which he started, earning praise from a Whites legend who highlighted the 25-year-old’s relentless work rate.

With 25 chances created and 15 shots on target this season, Aaronson has established himself as a key asset in Daniel Farke’s arsenal, with one former Leeds boss describing him as the type of player managers value.

The USA international reflected on his current form, highlighting the confidence he feels on the pitch and how playing freely has been key to his performances.

He explained that the team’s style of play and formation give him the freedom to operate behind the striker and receive the ball on the half turn without heavy defensive responsibilities.

The 25-year-old also noted the positive impact of his mental preparation, saying he feels strong, is playing some of the best football of his career, and is focused on maintaining this level.

US international English club Antonee Robinson Fulham Chris Richards Crystal Palace Aidan Morris Middlesbrough Brenden Aaronson Leeds United Patrick Agyemang Derby County USA squad stars playing in England

Aaronson said on the Official Leeds United Podcast (50:06): “I mean, of course, I’m feeling good at the moment.

“I’m feeling really confident.

“I think that’s a big thing for footballers nowadays, confidence, and for me, you know, when I’m able to play free, play like myself, it’s big.

“I think a few things probably go into it, you know, with the style of play that we’re playing at the moment.

“I think the formation is big for me because I feel like I kind of have a freer role in a sense of being able to roam behind Dom [Solanke] and get on the half turn and not have to defend as much as I was in the four.

“That’s definitely big for me.

“And yes, my mental space at the moment, I work with people, of course.

“I feel really good mentally.

“I feel like I’m playing some of the best football of my career, and my goal now is to not let this drop.

“This is kind of the minimum for me, and I just want to keep going like this.”

Leeds United sit 15th in the table, holding a three-point cushion above the relegation zone, as they prepare for a stern test against Keith Andrews’ Brentford, who visit Elland Road on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has not scored since his brace at St James’ Park in January against Newcastle United and will be hoping to rediscover his form, especially as the Whites have failed to find the net in their last three matches.

The Yorkshire giants will be keen to secure a positive result before league action halts for the international break, aiming to take that momentum into their FA Cup quarter-final clash at the London Stadium against West Ham United.