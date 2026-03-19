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Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is only missing one thing from his game to become the best in his position, Turkish analyst Alper Ocal has claimed after seeing him at close quarters in the Champions League.

Szoboszlai opened the scoring against Galatasaray at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday night, levelling the tie on aggregate in the process, and eased the collective nerves of the fans, who might have been fearing the worst based on how the season has gone so far for Liverpool.

The Hungarian midfielder has been the Reds’ saving grace on multiple occasions this campaign with twelve goals across all competitions, while also picking up eight assists.

Ocal unsurprisingly declared Szoboszlai to be Liverpool’s best player this season, to go with a strong individual campaign last time round as the Reds won the title.

Stating in no uncertain terms that Szoboszlai is already an ‘incredible’ player, Ocal mused that the Hungarian would be peerless in his position if he could add ‘explosive’ sprints to his game.

Ocal said on beIN SPORTS Turkey: “There’s not much to say about Szoboszlai.

“He’s Liverpool’s best player this season.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“He was one of the best players last season too.

“He’s an incredible player.

“If he were just a bit more explosive in his sprints, there wouldn’t be a better player than him in his position.

“He’s also a leader.”

Szoboszlai’s goal took him to five goals in the Champions League, to go with the five he has scored in the Premier League.

Four of the five he has scored in the league have come through direct free-kicks, a Liverpool record in the Premier League era.

Szoboszlai admitted after his first season in the red of Liverpool, that though he was not ‘dissatisfied’ with his performances, he certainly wanted to improve, before going on to become the youngest captain in European Championship history in 2024.

When Szoboszlai joined Liverpool, Hungary coach Marco Rossi spoke to Inside Futbol and predicted he would ‘become a top player’.

The Reds rounded out the night with further goals from Ryan Gravenberch, Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike taking Liverpool to a comfortable win, with Arne Slot’s side set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter final.