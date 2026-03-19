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Napoli are interested in signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, but at present there is ‘little going on beyond a mere interest’ in the Italy international.

The Lodi-born talent started at Brescia and showed the quality he possesses early on at the Italian outfit.

The then Brescia president was stunned by Tonali’s qualities, stressing that the Italy midfielder is from a different planet altogether.

Back in 2019, Premier League giants Liverpool wanted to sign him from Brescia and there were one of many sides to get in touch about a deal.

Finally, three years ago, Newcastle paid a hefty €70m package to AC Milan to secure Tonali’s services, and one former Rossoneri star expressed his disappointment when he chose the Tyneside outfit.

Tonali has been a standout player since his arrival at St James’ Park, despite serving a ten-month ban for betting rule breaches.

The Italy international has played more than 100 times for the Magpies now and Italian big-name clubs have been linked with bringing him back to Italy over the years.

Club Years Brescia 2017-2021 AC Milan (loan) 2020-2021 AC Milan 2021-2023 Newcastle United 2023- Sandro Tonali’s career history

Last summer, Juventus were keen on the 25-year-old as well, but the negotiations got complicated due to Tonali’s big price tag.

And now, according to Italian daily Il Mattino (via Tutto Mercato Web), Napoli are keen on the Newcastle star for the summer window when the current season ends.

It has been suggested that the 25-year-old ‘would welcome’ a move back to Serie A at some point.

However, despite Napoli’s admiration for Tonali, the situation is one where there is ‘little going on beyond a mere interest’.

Arsenal’s Italian left-back Riccardo Calafiori is also on Napoli’s radar, but bringing either player back to Serie A would require a huge financial effort and the idea of both making the move is even more farfetched.

Tonali has played 46 times for the Magpies this season, clocking almost 3,500 minutes so far, contributing to ten goals directly across all competitions.

The Italy midfielder has shown his undeniable quality at the club, with his current deal set to run for two more years.

Arsenal showed interest in a deal for Tonali in the winter transfer window, but there was little sign of Newcastle being prepared to play ball.