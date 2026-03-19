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AC Milan have been advised to sell Arsenal target Rafael Leao in the summer transfer window, amid ‘more than one director’ at the Rossoneri now considering the Portuguese’s future.

Leao showed his levels of talent during his time at Ligue 1 club Lille, who sold the winger to AC Milan back in 2019 for a hefty €35m when he was only 20 years old.

The likes of Everton and Aston Villa were keen on the attacker, but the Rossoneri were able to see off the competition for him.

After he joined the Serie A giants, Leeds United made an enquiry for him back in 2020, but he has become one of the standout figures at the club.

The Portugal winger has been constantly linked with top Premier League clubs since his AC Milan move, but so far, the Italian giants have been able to keep hold of him.

However, in recent days, the relationship between Leao and the club has soured due to multiple events.

Now Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, in a column, have urged AC Milan to ‘sell Leao in the summer’ and suggested that ‘we’re not the only ones who think so’.

Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2017-2018 Lille 2018-2019 AC Milan 2019- Rafael Leao’s career history

It is claimed that ‘more than one director’ at the Italian giants are warming up to the idea of Leao’s possible departure after the season ends.

At the weekend, he was taken off after the 66-minute mark, and he showed his unhappiness by kicking a bottle.

He also had a recent conflict with team-mate Christian Pulisic and a mixed effect of that could see him leave the club after seven long years.

Arsenal are marching towards the Premier League title and have been keen on adding a quality left-winger to their already star-filled side.

The likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have not delivered consistently, while Eberechi Eze has mostly been used as a number 10 by Mikel Arteta.

Leao’s current deal runs until the summer of 2028 and if Arsenal want to bring him in, it could be tempting for the Portugal winger in the summer.

However, history has shown that Arteta does not entertain players with a problematic ego, and that could be a key part in Arsenal’s willingness to go down the Leao pathway.

The Portuguese has shown undeniable quality at the Rossoneri, contributing to 144 goals directly in 284 games across all competitions and it remains to be seen if AC Milan will open the door for offers for the 26-year-old next summer.