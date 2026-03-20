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Inter Milan’s sporting director Piero Ausilio has travelled to north London to ‘lay the groundwork’ in negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential move to bring Guglielmo Vicario back to Italy.

The 29-year-old has emerged as a target for the Nerazzurri, who are in the market for a new goalkeeper to succeed Yann Sommer at the end of the season, with the Spurs shot-stopper now firmly on their radar.

His age and reduced wage demands make him an appealing option, particularly when compared to Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez, who also attracted interest from the Italian giants during the January transfer window.

The Italy international arrived in north London in 2023 and has since made 167 appearances in a Spurs shirt, playing a pivotal role in the Lilywhite’s Europa League triumph last season, including a clean sheet in the final against Manchester United.

However, his form has dipped this season, drawing criticism from supporters and a former Premier League star, who pointed to a lack of competition in the goalkeeping department at N17 as a concern.

Even so, Inter Milan appear to be gaining momentum in their pursuit, with the Italian shot-stopper understood to be keen on a return to his homeland.

According to Italian outlet FcInter1908.it, Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio has already travelled to London to open talks between the two clubs as they step up their pursuit of the 29-year-old ahead of the summer window.

Goalkeeper Nationality Antonin Kinsky Czech Guglielmo Vicario Italian Brandon Austin American Tottenham’s first team goalkeepers

Vicario, who boasts prior Serie A experience from spells with Cagliari and Empoli, is seen as an ideal fit to take over between the sticks in Cristian Chivu’s side once the Swiss shot-stopper moves on.

Tottenham are also suggested to be open to a sale, provided they receive a fee in the region of €25m to €30m for the goalkeeper.

Spurs sit 16th in the Premier League and are fighting to preserve their top-flight status, placing significant trust in the Italian goalkeeper to hold firm between the posts.

That reliance was highlighted last week during a disastrous 15-minute Champions League cameo from second-choice goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who conceded three times against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 before being substituted by new manager Igor Tudor.

Vicario remains under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2028, and should a move to the San Siro materialise, Spurs would likely be compelled to enter the transfer market in search of an experienced replacement between the sticks.

Who they chase may well be dependent upon which division they are playing their football in next term.