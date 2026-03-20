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Rangers midfielder Connor Barron has made it clear he is at Ibrox to feature in the big games and play his part in the title run-in, as the Scottish Premiership race remains tightly contested with Hearts and Celtic.

Barron joined the Gers amid interest from clubs in Italy and England, citing the lure of European nights as a key factor behind his move to Ibrox.

However, in his first campaign with Rangers, the club fell short on both the domestic front and in the Europa League, with the 23-year-old making 46 appearances across all competitions and firmly establishing himself as a regular in the squad.

This season, since the appointment of Danny Rohl, the Gers have shown a clear upturn in form, with Barron previously insisting the squad had the quality to step up when it mattered.

Under the former Sheffield Wednesday boss, he has featured 18 times, contributed two assists, and drawn praise from a former Scotland international, who suggested he has eclipsed his high-profile team-mate Nicolas Raskin this season.

With just three games left before the split, Barron has voiced his excitement at returning from injury for a crucial phase of the season, underlining the significance of the upcoming fixtures in Rangers’ title chase.

He emphasised that players strive to be involved in high-stakes matches, particularly during the run-in, and highlighted his determination to make an impact as the Gers look to maximise the final eight games in their pursuit of the Scottish Premiership.

Game Competition Aberdeen (H) Scottish Premiership Dundee United (H) Scottish Premiership Falkirk (A) Scottish Premiership Rangers’ pre-split games

The 23-year-old midfielder said at a press conference (1:58): “Yes, really excited.

“It’s why you’re at Rangers for these big games and for the title run-in, and it’s where you want to be.

“So, delighted I’m back and delighted there’s eight games left to go to win the league.”

Barron reflected on his challenging first season at Ibrox, acknowledging the disappointment of falling short of silverware despite expectations.

Shifting focus to the current campaign, he described it as an opportunity to make amends, stressing the need for the team to capitalise on their chances and deliver success.

“Obviously, first season was tough in terms of we didn’t win anything, that’s what you come to the club to do.

“This season, we got an opportunity to go and do that, so as I said, we have to go and grab that with two hands and make sure that we do it.”

Rohl’s side occupy third place, keeping within touching distance of the summit, three points adrift of league leaders Hearts and trailing Celtic in second, despite a former striker questioning Rangers’ ability to maintain their form to the season’s end.

Having gone unbeaten in their last 12 league games, the Gers will be looking to extend their run as they face two back-to-back fixtures at Ibrox, hosting Aberdeen on Saturday – match preview here – before Dundee United make the trip to Govan on 4th April.