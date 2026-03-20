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Emiliano Marcondes has admitted his time at Norwich City is coming to an end and revealed a message given to him by Canaries boss Philippe Clement in early January.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder featured for Norwich this season on a regular basis until the start of the year, when his minutes on the pitch suddenly stopped.

Marcondes has been an unused substitute for Norwich in a number of Championship clashes amid the resurgence overseen by Clement, which has seen the Belgian boss come in for big praise.

The Dane, who admitted when he joined Norwich that he was taking free-kick inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo, is out of contract at Carrow Road in the summer.

And he will not be remaining at Norwich beyond then, with work already underway on the part of his representatives to line up his next move.

Marcondes admits that Clement was open with him about Norwich’s thinking and it was made clear that he would be out of favour, with other players with futures at the club preferred over him.

He concedes he could have moved in the winter transfer window, which Norwich indicated they would be happy with, but stressed the right opportunity did not develop.

Club played for Brentford Norwich City Bournemouth Hibernian Nordsjaelland Midtjylland Clubs Emiliano Marcondes has played for

Marcondes told Danish outlet Tipsbladet: “I started playing under him [Clement] right when he came in. I did okay too, and I scored and assisted.

“But as soon as we hit the new year and the transfer window opened, it was a pretty clear signal that was sent to me, because I was in and spoke to Philippe and they said they wouldn’t extend my contract in the summer.

“So they want to focus on the players they have now, and so I wouldn’t really be considered anymore.

“They said I should look at my options and try to get away as early as January.

“I wasn’t selected at all in January, and I was also really close to getting away to a few different clubs that we talked to and had meetings with.

“I only have three months left now, so I can talk to other clubs, and I’ve taken advantage of that too.

“I’ve tried to see where the clubs are and what they need. But it wasn’t the perfect opportunity this winter, and that’s why I didn’t end up moving.”

Marcondes has not been completely frozen out however and is clear that Norwich have told him if he is needed then they will play him.

The club’s superb form though has meant that Clement has not needed to rely on the 31-year-old yet.

“Now I’ve started to get into the squad a little more, because the window is closed and we’ve had some injuries.

“He’s said that I’m not the first priority, but if they need me, they’ll use me, but they’ve done really well, so there’s been no need to change.”

Marcondes is just three appearances short of hitting the 150 outings in the Championship milestone, but it is now in question whether he will reach that before he departs Carrow Road.

He sits on 50 appearances for Norwich across all competitions during his time at the club, which has seen him chip in with six goals and eight assists from his midfield position.

Marcondes has been linked with a possible move to clubs in Sweden and Norway, where the window remains open, but would need to terminate his deal with Norwich to move now.

A switch to the MLS is also an option for the Dane.