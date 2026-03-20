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Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has lauded West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes amid his call-up for the senior team, stressing that the 21-year-old has been in ‘incredible’ form at the Hammers.

Fernandes came through Sporting Lisbon’s youth system and came to England when Southampton signed him two years ago, when the Saints were in the Premier League.

Southampton got relegated to the Championship by the end of the 2023/24 season, but a former Saints star claimed that the Portuguese operated on a different level, meaning he finished the campaign with some credit.

West Ham paid a sizeable £45m for the Portuguese midfielder last summer to land him on a five-year deal at the club.

Ex-Premier League star Danny Murphy lauded Fernandes following his move to the London Stadium, praising his ability to be relentless throughout games.

The Hammers are currently sitting 18th in the Premier League table amid serious relegation worries, but have won some of their key games recently.

Fernandes has been a real standout amongst the West Ham stars in a tough period and his performances have been rewarded with his first call-up for the senior Portugal national side.

Level played at Caps Portugal U18s 9 Portugal U19s 9 Portugal U20s 2 Portugal U21s 18 Mateus Fernandes for Portugal

Martinez is clear that the 21-year-old’s call-up is very well deserved and he stressed the midfielder’s versatility and energy.

The Portugal boss is impressed with Fernandes’ performances in England, dubbing his work at West Ham ‘incredible’.

“Regarding Mateus Fernandes, what he’s doing now is incredible”, Martinez told a press conference (via A Bola) about the West Ham star.

“We all know his journey and what he did in the under-21s.

“It’s very important for us to see what he can do, his energy, his versatility.

“He deserves a call-up to the national team.”

Fernandes can play a multitude of positions in the midfield of a team and he will aim to impress Martinez with his performances in the upcoming friendly matches.

Whether his performances for his country and club will be enough to earn him a spot in the Portugal squad for the upcoming summer World Cup remains to be seen.