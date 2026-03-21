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Leeds United are set to take on Brentford this evening – match preview here – with Daniel Farke’s side in 15th, sitting three points above the relegation zone and the clash seen as a key game as the Whites try to secure survival.

A missed penalty by Dominic Calvert-Lewin saw the Whites pass over an opportunity to pick up all three points against Crystal Palace last weekend, while the Eagles’ Jaydee Canvot was roundly derided for his celebrating the sending off of Gabriel Gudmundsson.

With eight games left to play, it would be safe to say that a point a game, which would leave Leeds on 40 points, could well be enough to secure Premier League status for the Whites, but Farke cannot rely on that, with relegation rivals all sides capable of going on a run.

Beating Brentford would be a huge step towards safety though and also provide a massive psychological boost. We look at the changes Farke could make against the Bees if he wants another approach.

1. Enforced change

Gudmundsson received a soft second yellow against Crystal Palace, with even the referee Thomas Bramall somehow bewildered by his own decision, as the long gap between the yellow and the red to be raised amply illustrated his doublethink.

Jayden Bogle was brought on to play at right wing-back with James Justin switched to the left, covering for Gudmundsson.

This change is the obvious one and Farke has indicated he might make for the Brentford clash, allowing him to stick with a settled formation and tactical set-up. The change of personnel would likely be seen as an enforced necessity and the resultant drop-off in strengths a willing sacrifice to be made to facilitate continuity in team shape.

2. Sean Longstaff for Brenden Aaronson

Aaronson responded to criticism, which was so rife that it was discussed in the dressing room, by embarking on a strong run of performances over the winter period, drawing praise from Leeds legend Dominic Matteo.

Picking up four goals and three assists, Aaronson managed to consistently affect whole matches, rather than popping up for individual moments before disappearing again, and showed signs of coming of age.

In recent weeks though Aaronson’s form has flagged, along with the rest of the team, as Leeds remain winless in their last five. Aaronson shanked a left-footed chance wide against Crystal Palace, as calls for him to be dropped for the Brentford game grew from the usual suspects like Leeds legend Jon Newsome, with Newsome feeling that the game bypassed the winger.

Despite former Leeds star Stuart Dallas believing that the American is in the running for Leeds United’s Player of the Season, Farke might be tempted to bring in Sean Longstaff for Aaronson if he suspects the winger is suffering from fatigue or a dip in form, with industry guaranteed from Longstaff.

3. Pack the midfield

The other substitution Farke made against Crystal Palace was to bring on Ilia Gruev for Lukas Nmecha to pack the midfield and the change worked like a charm as Leeds became the only team on record to have a player sent off in the first half and not concede a single shot on target in the same Premier League match.

Farke will seriously consider bringing in Gruev or Ao Tanaka for Nmecha if he thinks choking and frustrating Brentford is the way to go. This would certainly be an option if the German wants to reduce the game to a 30-minute or 45-minute shootout, retaining the ability to bring fresh legs off the bench to throw everything at the Bees.

Seeing this clash as one where a point would be an acceptable outcome, could also lead to Farke considering this change.

4. 4-3-3 with Daniel James in

Farke could go the other extreme and be more attacking from the off, bringing in Daniel James while switching to a 4-3-3 to compensate for the suspended Gudmundsson.

An less likelier scenario might involve James being fielded at right-wing back with Justin switching over to the other flank, allowing Farke to maintain familiarity through tactics and formation.

Bringing James in would allow Farke to target a Brentford weakness while also offering an effective strategy to nullify one of the Bees’ strengths.

Michael Kayode and long throw-ins

Brentford are the first team since the 2008/09 season to hit double figures across two campaigns, after netting five from long throw-ins last season. While Arsenal might get outsized attention for their corner routines, the Bees have played their part in trending the Premier League towards focusing upon set-piece dominance.

One way to negate the throw-in threat is to ask defenders to clear the six-yard box allowing the goalkeeper room to assert and dominate. Karl Darlow is the safest pair of hands to deal with balls in despite Lucas Perri being more imposing in stature, meaning that Farke cannot hand his side any marginal gains through a switch in personnel between the sticks.

Another option would be to stick two or three fast attackers high up the pitch, requiring the opponents to commit defenders back, and thus lessening the load in Leeds’ own box. Here is where James can come in handy in a defensive sense.

Brentford struggled once Wolves denied them the opportunity to play direct football, negating their tactic of hitting their forward players as soon as possible and James can prove vital here too through his relentless pressing and tireless running.

Susceptibility to Rapid Counter-Attacks

Brentford have shown a vulnerability to rapid counter-attacks and quick, direct attacking transitions, and James, through his pace could be vital again.

Another weakness has been crosses into the box and Farke might instruct his side to put in more crosses to overwhelm the Bees defence.

Conclusion

Brentford likely have more on the line in this fixture, with European qualification tantalisingly close, and with maybe even the Champions League within their grasp.

Farke might consider soaking up the pressure, before hitting Brentford in the second half, when the Bees have conceded the most often this season.

The Elland Road faithful are also likely to play a role and might preclude any negative tactics on Farke’s part as they look for Leeds to go for the kill.

While three points would undoubtedly give Leeds further breathing room, and maybe even a chance to target a Wembley appearance via the FA Cup, Farke would likely consider themselves safer than the three-point buffer suggests and be willing to take a single point as a minimum before targeting a victory.