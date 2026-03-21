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Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has admitted that the spotlight will be on the Black Cats’ approach for the upcoming match against Newcastle United, following impressive results over two high-intensity opponents in Leeds United and Bournemouth.

At the reverse fixture in the Stadium of Light in December, Le Bris and his men stunned the Magpies with a 1-0 victory, courtesy of an own goal from Nick Woltemade, who has recently been in the spotlight following Julian Nagelsmann’s criticism of how the German forward has been deployed.

Sunderland have remained unbeaten in their last two away games against the Cherries and the Whites, while Newcastle arrive off the back of a heavy 7-2 defeat at the Camp Nou against Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16, leaving a former top-flight player questioning where it all went wrong.

With the French tactician stressing that the Black Cats must take ownership whenever representing Sunderland, Sunday’s trip to St James’ Park offers another opportunity as they face a Newcastle side still reeling from their European hammering.

When asked about potential fallout from Newcastle’s European exit, Le Bris emphasised that his focus remains on his own team and approach, prioritising a proactive style and collective unity.

He cited the intensity and effort from recent Leeds and Bournemouth games as a blueprint, with a former Premier League star too describing the Leeds clash as a tactical masterclass.

The 50-year-old also acknowledged the unique challenges of a derby, with its history, expectations, and atmosphere, but insisted the team’s primary goal is to secure a result while staying true to their own style of play.

Result Competition Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle Premier League Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle FA Cup Newcastle 1-1 Sunderland Premier League Last three meetings

Le Bris said at a press conference (6:38): “We are just focusing on us and the way we want to approach this game with proactivity, with togetherness like we did last week against Leeds, for example, and Bournemouth away, two intense teams

“We have the blueprint for this fixture, it will be different, obviously, because it’s going to be a derby, with a different background, different history, and different expectations.

“I think we want to be us first of all.”

Sunderland sit comfortably clear of relegation, having collected 40 points this season from ten wins, ten losses, and ten draws, placing them 13th in the table.

A victory on Sunday would allow Le Bris’ side to make history, potentially leaving Eddie Howe as the first Newcastle manager to lose both of his opening league encounters against Sunderland.