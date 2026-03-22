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Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti is keen on re-signing Tottenham Hotspur loanee Randal Kolo Muani, who the Old Lady could afford even if they miss out on Champions League football.

The France hitman arrived in north London last summer from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan after Juventus were unable to reach an agreement with the French giants.

Spurs’ fellow Premier League club Aston Villa also wanted Kolo Muani; however, the 27-year-old was snapped up by the Lilywhites.

Kolo Muani had a slow start at the north London club, as he had to wait until mid-October to make his first appearance for Spurs.

The France international’s only league goal for Tottenham came against Arsenal last month in a 4-1 loss, but he scored four times in the Champions League.

Last week, Igor Tudor’s men crashed out of the Champions League after they showed fight and guile in a 3-2 victory against Atletico Madrid, but ended up losing the tie 7-5 on aggregate.

With relegation a real possibility and even if it does not happen major summer upheaval expected, Kolo Muani’s future is unclear.

He does though still have Juventus’ eyes firmly on him, despite Spurs’ disastrous campaign which he has been unable to influence.

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According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Juventus are keen on bringing back the French hitman next summer.

Juventus had Kolo Muani on loan for the second half of last season and were impressed with what he offered in Turin.

It has been suggested that Kolo Muani never left the Old Lady’s radar and now Spalletti is interested in the on-loan Spurs forward.

Juventus could make a deal happen for the Frenchman for as low as €20m in the summer and it has been claimed they could even afford him without Champions League football.

The relationship between PSG and the Old Lady has improved in recent times, which could pave the way for a smooth deal for Kolo Muani.

The 27-year-old’s deal runs for two more years at the Parc des Princes and PSG will look to recoup as much as they can for the France international.

Whether Spurs will look to make a move to keep the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt hitman in the summer window remains to be seen.