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Former Rangers star Andy Halliday believes that for the Gers to have any chance of winning the Scottish Premiership, a lot will depend on their defensive duo of Emmanuel Fernandez and Nasser Djiga.

The duo have been paired together at the back by Rangers boss Danny Rohl on a regular basis in recent weeks, with the German showing great faith in both players.

They again linked up on Saturday as Rangers grabbed a crucial three points in a 4-1 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Ahead of a recent match against St Mirren, Rohl took time to acknowledge the contributions of his centre-backs and talk up how they have improved and delivered.

The situation is a big improvement for Djiga, who was written off as a Rangers player by one journalist on the basis of just a few weeks’ performances.

Halliday thinks Djiga and Fernandez are now so key that Rangers need the pair to stay fit and performing if they are to continue to push for the Scottish Premiership title.

He said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (41.15): “For Rangers to have any chance of winning this league, they need the continued performance of Emmanuel Fernandez and [Nasser] Djiga at the back.

“I thought, again, Fernandez was excellent [against St Mirren] and I think Djiga has justified Danny Rohl’s decision to include him back in the starting eleven.”

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While Fernandez was a permanent buy, Djiga is on loan at Rangers from Premier League strugglers Wolves.

If Rangers want to try to keep hold of the powerful centre-back then they will need to sit down with Wolves and thrash out a deal.

That could be easier said than done given the Molineux outfit paid £10m to sign him from Red Star Belgrade.

Wolves managed to see off an attempt to hijack their swoop by Turkish giants Galatasaray.

With Wolves set to drop down to the Championship though, Djiga may be less than keen on a return to Molineux.