George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United midfielder Anton Stach has given credit to Daniel Farke for helping him to win a call up to the Germany squad, as he eyes a spot on the plane for the World Cup.

Stach has been named in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad for the country’s upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.

It is the 27-year-old’s first call-up to the national team since 2022 and perhaps comes as no surprise as it emerged last year that Nagelsmann was keeping a close eye on him.

The Germany boss admits he is keen to see how Stach gets on, which could well indicate he will get substantial minutes across the two games.

Stach, on his part, gives credit to his Leeds manager Farke for allowing him the opportunity to prove himself on the pitch in the Premier League.

Thanking the 49-year-old for his show of faith, Stach said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think he has been a big help.

“I have to thank him a lot because he trusts in me. He put me on the pitch so that I could show my abilities.

“Also, the way he is coaching me, I think I have to be very thankful and have to go in his office and say ‘thank you’.”

League Oberliga Niedersachsen Regionalliga Nord 2. Bundesliga Bundesliga Premier League Leagues in which Anton Stach has played

Stach then went on to address questions about his own improvement, insisting that the opportunity to play with many of the best players in the world has helped him gain more experience and sharpen his skills as a player.

“I think I have gained more experience.

“Also, now on a different level, international level, because in the Premier League, there are many of the best players from the world, I would say.

“It is good to compete with them and it is different to Germany, of course.

“I have tried to develop everything – my ability and travelling with the ball, my passing and the strength in duels.”

The Leeds man has caught the eye, not least with his set pieces, over the course of Leeds’ Premier League campaign so far.

Stach has left a telling impression on Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo, who has hailed the midfielder as someone with real character.

He has been used by Farke as a set-piece specialist.

In the 25 Premier League matches Stach has played so far for Leeds, he has scored four goals, helping set up three more for his team-mates.

Now Stach will hope to do all he can to convince Nagelsmann to take him to the World Cup.