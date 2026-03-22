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Experienced manager Sam Allardyce believes that Tottenham Hotspur skipper Cristian Romero needs embarrassing due to his poor disciplinary record at the north London side.

Romero has had multiple disciplinary issues to deal with during his four-and-a-half year stay at Tottenham.

He has received two red cards this season, one a direct one against Manchester United in February and the other as a result of two yellow cards against Liverpool back in December.

Romero has also been booked ten times across all competitions this season and was warned by a former Premier League defender about how he should be behaving on the pitch.

The Argentine has been getting the backing of his managers, though, and boss Thomas Frank revealed in December that the 27-year-old was working on bringing coolness to his game.

Romero was recently unavailable for Spurs in Premier League games against Newcastle United, Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace due to suspension.

Allardyce is unhappy with Romero’s disciplinary record and insists if he was the manager at Tottenham then the Argentine would not be getting sent off.

He stressed that he would constantly be on Romero’s back in training and would embarrass him in training to get him in line.

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“They [Romero and Van de Ven] wouldn’t get sent off with me because I would be straight in their face”, Allardyce said on No Tippy Tappy Football (39.15).

“Romero, I would be the biggest pain in his a**.

“Because every day when he is in training and he goes on his a** I would go ‘Stay on your feet’ you idiot’.

“Now I am talking about embarrassing him because he needs embarrassing.

“I think he would be bothered if you are embarrassing him in front of the rest.

“I think sometimes you have to embarrass a player by saying, ‘What are you doing? Stay on your feet. I don’t want you to tackle. I am telling you what I want you to do, stay on your feet .’

“I’d say if you want to play you stay on your feet.”

Romero completed the full 90 minutes in Tottenham’s 3-0 drubbing at home by Nottingham Forest on Sunday and avoided going into the referee’s notebook.

If Tottenham now part ways with Igor Tudor, who has failed to lead them to a single Premier League win, Allardyce could potentially be in the conversation as an emergency appointment given his reputation as a survival expert.