Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 UK time

Igor Tudor has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Nottingham Forest in what is a key Premier League clash in the battle for survival.

There were real questions over whether interim boss Tudor would keep his job until recently, with a draw away at Liverpool and a win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League now seeming to have secured his job.

Tudor though knows that victory over Nottingham Forest today is needed and defeat would again spark debate over if he is the right man.

Spurs’ players though are playing for the Croatian for now in the view of one former striker and confidence will be high that Forest can be beaten.

Nottingham Forest arrive on the back of being taken to extra time in their Europa League tie against Midtjylland.

How much that might have tired out the Nottingham Forest players is open to question, but Tudor will hope it may have an effect at the margins.

Tottenham defender Kevin Danso also hopes to feel the benefits of playing at home today, with the Spurs star talking up the effect of the fans.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, in December, resulted in a 3-0 win for Nottingham Forest.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Nottingham Forest this afternoon, while at the back Tudor picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence.

In the engine room, Tudor will want to dominate and he selects Archie Gray and Pape Matar Sarr, while Mathys Tel, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke lead the attacking threat.

There are options for Tudor to call for to shake up his Tottenham lineup vs Nottingham Forest on the bench today and they include Souza and Xavi Simons.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence, Gray, Sarr, Tel, Richarlison, Solanke

Substitutes: Kinsky, Dragusin, Palhinha, Simons, Udogie, Bergvall, Gallagher, Souza, Kolo Muani