Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has pointed the finger at Kevin Danso for Nottingham Forest‘s third goal against Spurs and dubbed his defending ‘weak’.

Spurs were looking to build on a positive display in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid when they welcomed Nottingham Forest to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Igor Tudor though oversaw another dismal display as Nottingham Forest grew into the game, dominated and ran out 3-0 winners.

Forest took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Igor Jesus, while Morgan Gibbs-White then added a second just after the hour mark.

Substitute Taiwo Awoniyi then added a third three minutes from time to pile more pain and pressure onto Tottenham.

Tudor picked Danso in the heart of defence for Spurs, leaving Radu Dragusin on the bench, and he completed the full 90 minutes.

Bent was not impressed with how Danso defended for Nottingham Forest’s third goal and dubbed it ‘weak’.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

He said on talkSPORT (22nd March, 16:06): “Great pass from Nico Williams and for Taiwo Awoniyi, great finish.

“The defending there from Danso, weak, letting him get behind him, not getting his body across as well.

“For Nottingham Forest, wow, what a result that is.”

Bent believes that Tottenham have real problems when it comes to being able to defend and thinks they are too easy for sides to play against.

The ex-striker added: “Defensively that has been their problem. Can’t keep clean sheets, too easy to play against and awful at home.”

Tottenham now have the international break to lick their wounds and try to rally themselves to bounce back.

Xavi Simons impressed for Tottenham against Atletico Madrid and was lauded for his performance, but Tudor started with him on the bench against Nottingham Forest.

The Dutchman, who one Dutch journalist has expressed concern about potentially playing in the Championship, was introduced in the 67th minute, but Tottenham could still not score in front of their own fans.