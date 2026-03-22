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Fixture: Newcastle United vs Sunderland

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Sunderland for this afternoon’s derby clash in the Premier League.

Howe is now coming under increasing pressure at Newcastle after the club were thrashed 7-2 in the Champions League by Barcelona in midweek.

They fell apart in the second half at the Camp Nou, leading one former Premier League star to question what happened at half-time and why Howe kept Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade on the bench.

Then the Germany coach aimed an apparent dig at the way Newcastle have been using Woltemade of late and he is again in midfield today.

Newcastle lost Sandro Tonali to injury against Barcelona and though the Italy FA are confident it is not a bad blow, he does not play today.

Now Howe must try to get a result in the derby clash and defender Dan Burn has dubbed the game the most important that there is for Newcastle.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris meanwhile has warned that he has the blueprint for how the Black Cats need to play.

The earlier meeting between the two sides this season, at the Stadium of Light, saw Sunderland run out 1-0 winners.

In goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Sunderland this afternoon is Aaron Ramsdale, while at the back Howe goes with Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

The midfield battle is key and in the engine room Howe has Joelinton, Jacob Ramsey and Nick Woltemade, while Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes are also picked.

There are options for Howe to change his Newcastle United lineup vs Sunderland if needed and he has the likes of Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento on the bench.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Sunderland

Ramsdale, Trippier, Botman, Burn, Hall, Joelinton, Ramsey, Woltemade, Gordon, Elanga, Barnes

Substitutes: Pope, Wissa, Thiaw, Osula, Livramento, J Murphy, Willock, A Murphy, Neave