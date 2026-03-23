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Scott Allan believes that Celtic starting with Kelechi Iheanacho up front against Dundee United at the weekend shows where they are in terms of their striker options.

Celtic’s two-match winning streak in the Scottish Premiership came to an end after their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Dundee United on Sunday.

The Bhoys travelled to Tannadice to face Dundee United, who are not having a great season, considering they finished in fourth spot last year, and were expected to get the job done to pick up all three points.

In the 51st minute, Will Ferry opened the scoring for Dundee United, and then on the 66th minute mark, Emmanuel Agyei doubled the advantage for the home side.

Martin O’Neill’s side are now five points behind league leaders Hearts and two points behind second-placed Rangers, as the title race continues to experience twists and turns.

O’Neill decided to start Iheanacho up front, with winter window signing Junior Adamu on the bench and Tomas Cvancara absent.

Allan feels that Celtic lacked quality in wide areas, which led to a lack of creativity, while noting that Iheanacho’s inclusion as the starting striker said something about the options O’Neill has.

Celtic striker option Kelechi Iheanacho Daizen Maeda Junior Adamu Tomas Cvancara Celtic’s central striker options

Adamu arrived on loan from Freiburg, but even early on in his Celtic spell one former Bhoys star raised questions about his confidence level.

Allan said on the Scottish Football Podcast: “I just thought they were bereft of any quality and when they did get down the sides there was no real belief that they were going to go by someone and create something.”

“Iheanacho was a strange one for me just to come in, especially in a game like that when we haven’t seen much of him of late.”

“But think that just sums up where Celtic are in terms of their number nine this season.”

Celtic landed Cvancara from Borussia Monchengladbach to go along with Adamu, however former top flight star Gordon Dalziel has been left impressed with neither.

Iheanacho has scored two goals all season, while Cvancara has netted once, and Adamu, who scored two goals for Freiburg this season before joining Celtic, has yet to score his first goal for the club.

Benjamin Nygren is the top scorer for Celtic this season with 19 goals, and he has also chipped in with seven assists.

O’Neill’s team are due to lock horns with Dundee at Celtic Park next after the conclusion of the international break and will want to finish the Scottish Premiership regular season in the best way possible.