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Premier League legend Peter Schmeichel was left shocked to learn about Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, adding that the north Londoners are moving towards the Championship.

The north London club are in grave trouble, as they have been in terrible form since the turn of the year, with not even the sacking of Thomas Frank changing the trend.

Tottenham have managed to rescue only five points from their last possible 39, having not won any league game since January.

Spurs did receive an important morale boost after they took a point against Liverpool last weekend, which was followed by a 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie.

One former Premier League star stressed that the Spurs stars are playing for Igor Tudor, but their 3-0 loss against Forest in a relegation six-pointer has been a devastating result.

And Premier League legend Schmeichel could not believe it when he heard Spurs had lost against the Tricky Trees at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

He insisted that it is unbelievable given how well they played against Atletico Madrid last week, to then capitulate against Vitor Pereira’s side, given how important the game was.

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“No, you’re kidding me”, Schmeichel said on Nordic broadcaster Viaplay when he was told that Spurs were 3-0 losers against Nottingham Forest at home.

“Honestly, how can you go from winning against Atletico Madrid 3-2, in a game where they played well in the Champions League, a tournament that should be so irrelevant to any Spurs player, manager and coach and then go and lose 3-0 to Nottingham Forest?

“That’s embarrassing, really.

“And it shows you where they are now.

“They are on the way to the Championship.”

Spurs are still a point above the relegation zone, as West Ham United are 18th with 29 points, and one ex-Spurs star believes that staying so close to the drop zone could damage players mentally.

The north Londoners face an in-form Sunderland after the international break and may well be under new management given talk that Tudor could have taken charge of his last game.